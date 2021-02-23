Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTDR, MDB, NEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), where a total of 12,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 3,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (Symbol: NEX) options are showing a volume of 10,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of NEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,400 underlying shares of NEX. Below is a chart showing NEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

