Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, RCL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 14,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 112,845 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 5,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 13,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, RCL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

