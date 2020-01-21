Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, HSY, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 176,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 24,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 5,703 contracts, representing approximately 570,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 43,597 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 11,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64.50 strike highlighted in orange:

