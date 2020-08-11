Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MS, SSTK, QRTEA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 67,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 16,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) options are showing a volume of 18,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,900 underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

