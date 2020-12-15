Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRTX, DE, SQ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total of 2,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 360,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 12,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 60,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

