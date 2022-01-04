Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, NOW, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 98,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 9,700 contracts, representing approximately 970,000 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, NOW options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

