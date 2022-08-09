Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, ETSY, NLSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 31,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 22,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 12,148 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ETSY options, or NLSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.