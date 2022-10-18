Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, BIIB, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 38,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 11,283 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 4,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

