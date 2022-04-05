Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, ADI, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 72,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 15,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 27,030 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 20,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 40,981 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 9,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
