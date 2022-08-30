Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, STNG, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 33,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 21,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 54,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 9,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
