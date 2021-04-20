Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, LRCX, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 22,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

