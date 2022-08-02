Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, EA, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 22,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 7,658 contracts, representing approximately 765,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 20,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPC options, EA options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
