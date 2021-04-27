Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, CRM, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 23,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 26,607 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 24,645 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

