Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, VST, SNDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 37,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 5,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 26,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 2,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, VST options, or SNDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

