Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, SEDG, UNVR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 56,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 8,584 contracts, representing approximately 858,400 underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) saw options trading volume of 8,263 contracts, representing approximately 826,300 underlying shares or approximately 97.3% of UNVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,100 underlying shares of UNVR. Below is a chart showing UNVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, SEDG options, or UNVR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.