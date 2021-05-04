Markets
MOS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, SEDG, UNVR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 56,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 8,584 contracts, representing approximately 858,400 underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) saw options trading volume of 8,263 contracts, representing approximately 826,300 underlying shares or approximately 97.3% of UNVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,100 underlying shares of UNVR. Below is a chart showing UNVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, SEDG options, or UNVR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOS SEDG UNVR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular