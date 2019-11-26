Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, COF, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 29,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 19,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 13,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 9,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

