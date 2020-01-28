Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOH, DAL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH), where a total volume of 3,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 41,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

