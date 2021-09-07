Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MNST, ATVI, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total of 6,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 36,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 26,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

