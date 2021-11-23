Markets
MNRO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MNRO, LOVE, MNRL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), where a total of 1,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of MNRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 160,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of MNRO. Below is a chart showing MNRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) options are showing a volume of 1,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) options are showing a volume of 1,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of MNRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of MNRL. Below is a chart showing MNRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MNRO options, LOVE options, or MNRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNRO LOVE MNRL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular