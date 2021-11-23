Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MNRO, LOVE, MNRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), where a total of 1,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of MNRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 160,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of MNRO. Below is a chart showing MNRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) options are showing a volume of 1,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) options are showing a volume of 1,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of MNRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of MNRL. Below is a chart showing MNRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MNRO options, LOVE options, or MNRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

