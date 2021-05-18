Markets
MGPI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGPI, SPLK, GCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), where a total of 572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 118,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 10,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 579 contracts, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGPI options, SPLK options, or GCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGPI SPLK GCO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular