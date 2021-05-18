Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGPI, SPLK, GCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), where a total of 572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 118,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 10,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 579 contracts, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGPI options, SPLK options, or GCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.