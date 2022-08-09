Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, SKIN, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 266,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 12,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) saw options trading volume of 11,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 42,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
