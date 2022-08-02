Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, MSFT, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 304,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 24,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 223,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 12,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 15,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.