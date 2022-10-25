Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, CLFD, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 287,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,600 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 1,764 contracts, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 14,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, CLFD options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.