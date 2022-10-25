Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, CLFD, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 287,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,600 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 1,764 contracts, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 14,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

