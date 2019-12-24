Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, ILMN, CME

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 47,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 13,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 10,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, ILMN options, or CME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.