Markets
MDT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, ILMN, CME

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 47,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 13,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 10,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, ILMN options, or CME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT ILMN CME

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular