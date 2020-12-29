Markets
MDLZ

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDLZ, MRK, SWKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), where a total of 29,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 44,594 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 16,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 9,193 contracts, representing approximately 919,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDLZ options, MRK options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ MRK SWKS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular