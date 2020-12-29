Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDLZ, MRK, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), where a total of 29,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 44,594 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 16,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 9,193 contracts, representing approximately 919,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDLZ options, MRK options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.