Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, WDC, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 12,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 35,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 21,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 30,279 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, WDC options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
