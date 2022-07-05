Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, KRTX, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 12,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) saw options trading volume of 2,695 contracts, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,770 contracts, representing approximately 877,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

