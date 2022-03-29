Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, ZM, AVAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 22,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 31,098 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (Symbol: AVAH) options are showing a volume of 1,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of AVAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of AVAH. Below is a chart showing AVAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
