Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, ULTA, ROL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 42,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 7,008 contracts, representing approximately 700,800 underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) options are showing a volume of 11,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.4% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,300 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, ULTA options, or ROL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.