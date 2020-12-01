Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, NTAP, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 19,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 10,251 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 17,412 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

