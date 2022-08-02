Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, KBH, LTHM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 12,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 6,670 contracts, representing approximately 667,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) saw options trading volume of 13,991 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, KBH options, or LTHM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.