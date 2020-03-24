Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, HD, CLVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 34,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 40,699 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS) saw options trading volume of 27,397 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

