Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MATX, QS, ACCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), where a total volume of 2,267 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 53,247 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 13,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD) options are showing a volume of 5,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MATX options, QS options, or ACCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

