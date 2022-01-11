Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MATX, QS, ACCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), where a total volume of 2,267 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 53,247 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 13,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD) options are showing a volume of 5,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

