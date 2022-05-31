Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAT, ZEN, GSAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 58,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.1% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 18,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) saw options trading volume of 26,772 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 123.4% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,300 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 43,337 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
