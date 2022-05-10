Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAS, TDG, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total of 26,368 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.8% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,842 contracts, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 11,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAS options, TDG options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.