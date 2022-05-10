Markets
MAS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAS, TDG, EA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total of 26,368 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.8% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,842 contracts, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 11,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAS options, TDG options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAS TDG EA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular