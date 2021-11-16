Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, NFLX, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 210,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 15,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 59,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 29,252 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

