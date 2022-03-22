Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, HAS, NKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 115,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 9,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 10,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.2% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nkarta Inc (Symbol: NKTX) options are showing a volume of 2,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of NKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of NKTX. Below is a chart showing NKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, HAS options, or NKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
