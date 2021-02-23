Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, URI, TER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 14,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 10,648 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

