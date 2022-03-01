Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, MRNA, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 22,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 11,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, MRNA options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.