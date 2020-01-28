Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, IBM, PII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 23,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 29,508 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 4,207 contracts, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

