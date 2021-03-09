Markets
MA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, HD, NOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 30,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 34,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, HD options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA HD NOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest