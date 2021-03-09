Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, HD, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 30,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 34,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, HD options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

