Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, DAL, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 13,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 45,638 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 37,356 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 3,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

