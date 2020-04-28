Markets
MA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, AKAM, PFE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 36,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,976 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 119,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 14,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, AKAM options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA AKAM PFE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular