Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, AKAM, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 36,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,976 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 119,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 14,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

