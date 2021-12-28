Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, PLBY, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 77,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 18,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 7,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 11,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, PLBY options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.