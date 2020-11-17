Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, PFE, IRTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 202,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 22,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 349,255 contracts, representing approximately 34.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 35,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

