Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, CTXS, BLL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 31,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) saw options trading volume of 22,010 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 134.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 8,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

