Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, CTXS, BLL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 31,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) saw options trading volume of 22,010 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 134.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 8,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYV options, CTXS options, or BLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.