Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, CMI, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 16,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 7,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 43,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 9,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

