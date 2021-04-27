Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, TWLO, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 38,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 11,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 54,670 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

