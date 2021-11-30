Markets
LVS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, WM, K

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 41,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 7,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 8,577 contracts, representing approximately 857,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, WM options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS WM K

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular