Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, WM, K

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 41,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 7,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 8,577 contracts, representing approximately 857,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, WM options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.