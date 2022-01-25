Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, AKAM, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 32,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,200 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 5,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 3,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
